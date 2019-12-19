Score Oxidised Jewellery From This Brand At Prices As Low As INR 12!

Can't get enough of oxidised jewellery? Then, we suggest you check out The Jewellery Dada right now!

We stumbled upon this city-based brand online and totally fell in love with their collection. Run by Vivek Malik, The Jewellery Dada does oxidised jewellery only at dirt cheap prices! They've got German silver and brass jewellery in quite unique designs. Get your hands on oxidised earrings, rings, nose pins, bracelets, neckpieces, kadas, anklets and maangtikas - all of it manufactured in Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mumbai.

We loved this long meenakari neckpiece made of brass and oxidised charms that'll go perfectly well with a saree or an off shoulder dress. Priced at just INR 149, it's a real steal. You must also check out their range of jhumkas priced between INR 59 to INR 119. If you're a sucker for bracelets, then go for their simple yet stylish ones perfect for all occasions from office wear to a Diwali celebration.

Prices start as low as INR 12 and go up to max INR 199 (we are not kidding!).