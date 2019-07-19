Ace Your Gifting Game At This Pretty Store In Ballygunge

Walk down a minute from Zee's Coffeshop towards Palm Avenue and you will come across this cutesy store, done up in pretty pastels and cream. The gift-giving gods blessed ladies Shardha and Eshika Chowdhury's new boutique has everything under one roof to sort your gifting needs. Gifts for bae or for your BFF - there's something to be found to fit your bill and the occasion. Gorgeous bouquets and flower boxes to tea hampers, candle sets, perfumes and toys, the bawse ladies will help you pick the best gift.

Want to add that personal touch to your gift? The Lavender Label will do it for you. You can make your bespoke hampers for your tea-loving friend or can simply pick up a gift box that they have thoughtfully curated for the bride-to-be. Anniversaries, birthday, for bridesmaids or the bride - they have customised hampers to suit every taste and occasion.

Have your friend's baby shower coming up and not sure where and what to check? Head out here and simply choose one of their pregnancy hampers or the new born gift sets. For your niece who has her birthday coming up, you can splurge her to toy sets, animal cushions and others from here. The hampers start at INR 1,500 and can go up-to INR 7,000.

The other thing to definitely check out here are the luxury flower bouquets and boxes. All sourced from Bangalore, you can make a bespoke bouquet here with your fave lilies, chrysanthemums, roses and others, and floor your bae. The bouquets start at INR 1,350 and can go upto INR 4,000.