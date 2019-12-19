Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!

Kolkata is famous for its street food like chop, cutlet and Fish Fry. In every nooks and corner of the road, you will find some street food shops. There are some shops who are selling these for more than 100 years. One of such legendary outlet is Mitra Cafe. We walk you through some the creations of the cafe which now a household name. Mutton Kabiraji is a crumb fried cutlet, preferably filled with minced mutton. The curious part of the dish is the delicate lace network of eggs on top of it. As soon as the cutlet is dropped in the hot oil, an egg is severely beaten and dropped on top of it, covering the cutlet with a lacy framework. Chicken Cutlet is also a bread crumb fried chicken breast patty coated with flour, egg and a melange of spices. The crunchy outside and succulent inside make it one of the hot favorites. Fish Roll, a delectable filling of bhetki rolled with bread crumbs coating and deep fried to a sinful golden. This indeed is a fishophile’s delight, the taste of a fish is phenomenal. You just need to give one bite to understand it’s deliciousness. After 100 years the cafe is still growing strong among the connoisseurs and the fan base is growing stronger day by day.