Head To This Restro-Lounge For A Good Time With Your Squad

Probably the first lounge that opened in Howrah, The Mill is where you should go if you're looking for a good place in the area to hang out and chill with your squad.

Done up beautifully with, as the name suggests, mill-like motifs (think grinder wheels, crushers, brick-design wallpapers), this restro-lounge serves North Indian, Chinese and Mughlai cuisines. They've got a huge bar serving heady cocktails and drinks. Watch out for the huge Howrah Bridge artwork bang in the middle of the lounge and the pretty lights suspended from the ceiling using ropes.

Don't even get us started on how good the food is! It's a wide selection of soups, starters, tandoori items, mains and desserts. Start with the Assorted Veg Kebab Platter that's got paneer tikka, tandoori aloo, seekh kebab and hara bhara kebab. Non-vegetarians must go for the Cilantro Chicken (chicken cubes tossed in Indian parsley sauce) or the Tandoori Mix Platter comprising fish, chicken and prawn starters. For mains, you have to try the Dal Makhni, Sham Savera (surprise balls dipped in a makhni gravy) and Prawn Masala - it's heavenly! But if it's Chinese that gets you going, then we'd definitely swear by the Chilli Garlic Noodles, Exotic Vegetables Tossed In Pataya Sauce (it's a surprise sauce!) and Pan Fired Chicken in Chilli Oyster Sauce. Wash it all down with any of their cocktails (Frozen Margarita and Easy Maker are personal favourites!) or Sangria.

There's enough to leave you wanting for more.