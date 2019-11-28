Hit Up This Homegrown Label For Organic, Guilt-Free Cookies, Pudding, Truffle Balls & More

All you health freaks out there! It's time for you to rejoice because The Mint Enfold, a homegrown label, is here with their range of natural gourmet food products to help you stay healthy.

Founded by nutrition expert and author Ritika Agarwal (and self-obsessed health freak!) out of sheer passion to create healthy but tasty food, The Mint Enfold offers guilt free, organic products made using ingredients straight out of nature. Remember your dadis and nanis telling you to eat the real deal to live a happier and healthier life? That's exactly what this label offers. All their products - crackers, granola, nut milk, super food, cookies, truffle balls, puddings, dips and dressings - are preservative free and carefully made (not manufactured!) in small batches.

Now you don't have to worry about calories anymore. We'd totaly recommend their Choco Chia and Grain Free granola - they make for great breakfast options too if you pair it with milk or munch on them just as a snack, Sunflower Seed Milk, Mixed Fruit Chia Trifle and Energy Boosting Crackers. Love cookies but hate those extra calories that come with it? Well, then go for The Mint Enfold's healthier versions of Chocolate Chip and Ginger Choco cookies. Their crackers and dips make for a great combination to munch on to satiate those mini hunger cravings - the Black Hummus, Basil Pesto and Healthy Nutella dips are favourites!

So, stop worrying about those extra calories and munch away!