Stop By The Orient In City Centre 2 For An Authentic Asian Meal

Located on the ground floor of City Centre 2 in Rajarhat, The Orient offers a delectable selection of authentic Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisines. The place is beautifully done up in reds and blacks with Chinese artwork and words adorning the walls. It's got a very stylish and sophisticated ambience and seating arrangement with a buffet spread at the entrance. Best part? They've got a private area surrounded by walls on three sides to ensure you're not disturbed - so, if you wish to have a quiet meal alone or with your partner or family, pick a table in this section.



We started off with the Thai Po Taek Clear Soup - perfect combination of veggies with lemon juice, fresh chillies, basil and lemongrass - and a tempting portion of Fujian Crispy Spring Roll served with Basil Bean Curd and Peanut Sauce. The rolls were crispy and crunchy on the outside but soft on the inside and stuffed with enough veggies. We just couldn't get enough of the Phaad Thai Stir Noodles with Chives and Crushed Nuts and also the Nasi Goreng that came with Chicken Satays and a Fried Egg on top. We ordered a portion of Slice Vegan Manchurian Sauce - soya chunks tossed in a soy gravy along with broccoli, mushrooms and other Chinese greens - to go along with it. If you are looking for something slightly on the healthier side, then this is what you should order.

For a truly authentic Chinese experience, order their signature Oriental teas along with your meal - Jasmine Hearts or Osmanthus Lily. Well, we're definitely going back for more.