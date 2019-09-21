The Parking Lot Has Come Up With A Brand New Menu And You Have To Try It!

Exciting news for all foodies! The Parking Lot has come up with a brand new menu on its first birthday and we're jumping with joy already. They've come up with about 15-20 experimental dishes sure to appeal your taste buds. Some of the old favourites have been reinvented and given a twist too!

You have to try the Sundried Tomato Tikka (picante tikka made of paneer or chicken served with mint chutney) and the Bhaji Calzone (the desi version of the Mexican dish). Ever eaten momos stuffed with masala from a samosa? Well, if you haven't, then we'd definitely recommend the pub's Samosa Momos. Trust us, you won't be disappointed. Non vegetarians must try the Swag Waale Prawns (nachos crusted prawns served with spicy and sweet mayo). For mains, you must try the Mushroom Risotto (star of the show!) and Hawa Mahal (grilled paneer lasagne served with herb rice and garlic bread).

No meal is ever complete without dessert and The Parking Lot has just the right one for you that'll leave you wanting for more. Their Brownie Platter comprises four kinds of brownies - Blonde (orange-flavoured), Coconut, Nutella and Oreo - and each of them is soul-satisfying (we particularly loved the Blonde brownies).

Best part? The new menu is not limited to just food. The pub has introduced a wide selection of awesome cocktails too! Wash down all the food with Vodka On The Road, Francosmash, Haven & Hell, Beer Mule and TPL Sling No.2 to name a few.

Tempted already? Then, head there now!