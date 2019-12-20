The Secret Door To A Cute Date, Drop By The Hobbit Cafe!

The Hobbit Cafe: Smart nomenclature and amazing food stand out, even though the place is a bit cramped. Food and service are perfect, given the price on the menu card. The cute hut-like look of this cafe will immediately get your attention. The interior has been done beautifully. Service is good, with friendly smiling staff attending you. They will let you settle down and decide your menu, instead of breathing on your shoulder for order, from the moment you step in ( you do feel this in some places, right?). The food ordered was good to taste and presented perfectly, so kudos for that. If you are looking for a cute date, with not much disturbance and pocket pinch, you can give this place a try P. S. They play amazing music.