Those staying in Liluah and Belur, we're sure were elated when Forum Rangoli Mall opened its doors a few years ago. It's the biggest mall in the area with several brands to shop from, places to eat, movies and lots of other fun stuff to do. So, if you're visiting the mall anytime soon, check our guide on some fun things you can do while you're here.
Sign Up For A Spa Session Or Watch A Movie: Things To Do At The Mall
Shop From High-End & Local Brands
There are loads of brands, both local and high-end, to shop from. From Louis Philippe and Allen Solly to local ones like Acre - The Fashion Hub and Senorita, there's enough for both men and women. Then, you have the usual Reliance Trends, Max Fashion and also shops for kids like Sparkle, Toniland and Pratapsons. From regular shirts and dresses to sarees and lehengas, they stock everything.
- Upwards: ₹ 800
Grab A Drink At The Mill Or LYL
Hungry after that crazy shopping spree? Grab some food and kickass drinks at The Mill or LYL: Live Your Life (don't miss the cocktails here!). Or if you're looking for a quick bite, hit up the food court on the second floor. Chaat, tea/coffee, North Indian, dosa, Chinese, Italian and desserts, you'll find it all here. There's a dessert parlour called Rollick on the first floor just in case you want something sweet after your meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Watch A Movie
- Upwards: ₹ 300
Get A Fish Spa
- Upwards: ₹ 99
Get Inked
Wanting to get inked since long? Well, now you can. Hit up The Tattoo Shop situated right next to Paradise Fish Spa. They charge INR 400 per square inch. You can either choose from their design catalogue or show them a design of your own - choice is yours. No appointments needed. Just drop in.
- Upwards: ₹ 400
Pamper Yourself At Coral Thai Spa
Shopping maybe fun but it's definitely tiring. So, why not relax your mind and body after? Sign up for a spa session at Coral Thai Spa - can be a little difficult to locate. It's right next to The Mill - there's a staircase that goes up. They offer all kinds of foot, body and head massages starting at INR 800. They also do facials if that's what you're looking for. Make sure you book an appointment.
- Upwards: ₹ 800
Get Your Hair Styled At Rahees Hair Studio
This one is a salon specialising in hair treatments for both men and women. From hair styling and hair treatments to hair extensions, they offer it all. Besides, they also do facials, mani-pedi, mehendi, waxing, skin treatments, bridal packages, massages and nail spa.
Comments (0)