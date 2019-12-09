Sign Up For A Spa Session Or Watch A Movie: Things To Do At The Mall

Shopping maybe fun but it's definitely tiring. So, why not relax your mind and body after? Sign up for a spa session at Coral Thai Spa - can be a little difficult to locate. It's right next to The Mill - there's a staircase that goes up. They offer all kinds of foot, body and head massages starting at INR 800. They also do facials if that's what you're looking for. Make sure you book an appointment.