Visiting Ballygunge Anytime Soon? Here's Our Guide To Some Fun Things That You Can Do In The Area

Head to Quest Mall if you're in the mood to splurge a little. The mall hosts most of the luxury brands that you can think of. From Gucci and Burberry to Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, this mall has it all. Satiate your hunger at the food court (we specially recommend the Chinese counter!) or coffee shops (Q33 is where you should be) or restaurants here serving a wide selection of cuisines or just party the night away at The Irish House. There's Bombay Brasserie that serves delish Indian food. Head to Serafina for Italian or Chili's for Mexican. Pamper yourself at AN John or get nail art done at Inksignia. Wanna watch a film? Worry not. There's INOX to satisfy the movie buff in you!