While Your Time Away In One Of Kolkata's Oldest Neighbourhoods

Book your stay at this restored townhouse that oozes the old world charm of north Kolkata from its every nook and corner. This heritage property dating back to the 1920s was in a crumbling condition when Iftekar Ahsan (founder of Calcutta Walks) took this project of restoring it into a boutique hotel. Calcutta Bungalow has six rooms which are named after old neighbourhoods such as Sahibpara, Darzipara, Boipara, Jatrapara, Mochipara, and Potuapara. Swarup Dutta, a local scenographer, personally decorated each room with elements from those localities to build the spaces – every room has a madur (Bengal’s indigenous bamboo mats) instead of carpets, kanthas from Murshidabad and other local elements - reflecting age-old auras of Bengali renaissance. You will also find a type-writer in each room which you can use to type letters and send them to your near and dear ones.