While Your Time Away In One Of Kolkata's Oldest Neighbourhoods

Find the true taste of vintage Calcutta in the narrow and winding lanes of Shyambazar. Here we bring you the top things you can do at Shyambazar.
Stay At Calcutta Bungalow
Book your stay at this restored townhouse that oozes the old world charm of north Kolkata from its every nook and corner. This heritage property dating back to the 1920s was in a crumbling condition when Iftekar Ahsan (founder of Calcutta Walks) took this project of restoring it into a boutique hotel. Calcutta Bungalow has six rooms which are named after old neighbourhoods such as Sahibpara, Darzipara, Boipara, Jatrapara, Mochipara, and Potuapara. Swarup Dutta, a local scenographer, personally decorated each room with elements from those localities to build the spaces – every room has a madur (Bengal’s indigenous bamboo mats) instead of carpets, kanthas from Murshidabad and other local elements - reflecting age-old auras of Bengali renaissance. You will also find a type-writer in each room which you can use to type letters and send them to your near and dear ones.
Shop From Tantuja
The West Bengal State Handloom Weavers, popularly known as Tantuja, is established by the Govt. of West Bengal and is one of the best places to buy Bengal’s traditional weaves. Take your pick from their wide range of handloom sarees such as Jamdani sarees, Tangail sarees, Baluchuri sarees, Dhakai, Dhanekhali, and local cotton weaves. This place also stocks men’s wear like dhotis and lungis as well as bedsheets, towels, etc.
Watch A Show At Kolkata’s Oldest Theatres
Shyambazar was once the city’s most popular entertainment hub as you can find many old theatres and cinema halls around the locality. From black and white to retro - the Bengali films that they screened were particularly popular among the housewives (you can ask your grandmother) who used to crowd the matinee shows. The surrounding neighbourhood of Bidhan Sarani is lined with single-screen cinema halls like Mitra cinema, Darpana, Purnashree, Rupbani, Uttara and many more. Nandikar, one of the leading theatre groups in Kolkata that works all around the world, is also based in Shyambazar.
Ride A Tram
Riding a tram is one of the best things to experience if you don’t prefer walking, yet you want to explore the city. Hop in a tram from Shyambazar Tram Terminus and get down at Dharmatala – on its way you will see many old theatres of Shyambazar, the famous College street aka boi para, Bethune College and some of the city’s heritage buildings and elegant houses dating back to the 18th and 19th century.
Stroll Around The Neighborhood
If you are not in a rush and want to enjoy the old-world charm of Bengali culture, there’s no better way than a walk through the by-lanes of Shyambazar. Admire the grandeur of Calcutta’s heritage buildings and royal mansions like - the Clock Tower at Lalitkumar Mitra’s house, the Mullick’s Kamala Palace, houses of Nagendranath Bose and Bhupendranath Bose. Radha Kanto Jeu street has also a number of old townhouses. Early morning is the best time to explore the backstreets of Shyambazar.
