Wave That Rainbow Flag With Pride Not Just This Month, But Always

Even though some of these parades and walks are notorious for being too extravagant, but hey this is the only time of the year when the LGBTQ+ community can wear, look and even act the way they like and that too without being judged. We believe it should not be restricted to one month, but go be a part of such parades, if not just to click pictures but to show solidarity with the community. Maybe then it'll be something all year round!