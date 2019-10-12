This Three-Storeyed Café-Cum-Restaurant Is A Paradise For Gluttons

With an overwhelming concept of combining a café with a lounge, 30D, the brainchild of Sid Thapa of the Calcutta Ink, opened up right off Lake View Road in Deshapriya Park area. Chef Amit Biswas of Tintin and The Brussels Club helped set up this venture and you can only imagine the kind of food you'll get here!

The café is on the ground floor with limited seats but a neat decor. The walls are adorned with books and shelves which can make for a very nice background for your social media profile pictures! The first floor occupies the hookah lounge and the top floor is for the fine dining. But our favourite part of the entire place has to be the passageway just after the café that leads to the hookah lounge. An entire wall is filled with a gigantic chimpanzee graffiti, while on the other section, you'll find posters of famous comic book characters, including Superman, Joker and Spidey!

Coming to the food, we started with the watermelon mojito to cool things down and went straight for the appetisers. We ordered Prawn and Olive Sticks, which was garnished with pesto sauce. The chargrilled prawns were served on a bed of spicy tomato sauce, which kept the tangy flavour alive.

Next on was the Lamb Louise Steak which was garnished with cherry tomatoes on the sides of the plate. We were given a lamb steak with pepper mushroom sauce, which was accompanied by grilled zucchini and mashed potatoes. The steak was tender as sponge, and we didn't even need a steak knife to cut it! The meal came to an end with a Belgian Dark Chocolate pudding, which oozed Hershey's chocolate syrup from all sides. The pudding was drowned in a river of chocolate sauce with oranges, and the oranges enhanced the flavour of chocolate even more.