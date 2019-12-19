This Legendary Ice Cream Brand From Delhi Now Has An Outlet In Kolkata Too

Giani’s Ice Cream was started by Late S.Gurcharan Singh. An iconic brand for ice creams in Delhi which has now finally opened their outlet in Kolkata. They are famous for ice creams, sundaes, shakes, cakes, rabri faludas, cold stone sundaes, and a lot more at unbelievable rates without compromising on quality or quantity. The brand has over 90 outlets across nine states in the country, and it's slowly spreading its wings further. The ice creams are 100% vegetarian and delicious. Some of the recommendations are: 1. Tutti Fruiti Special (sundae) which has vanilla and strawberry ice cream mixed with fresh fruits priced at INR 195 2. Nutty Buddy Chocolate Cone is unique as it has a big scoop of vanilla ice cream coated with chocolate and roasted nuts priced at INR 100 3. Brownie Sundae served in a small bowl that has a brownie cake as the base and is topped with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream along with hot chocolate sauce and cashew nuts priced at INR 160 4. Belgian Waffle (sundae) Heart Shape, has a scoop of vanilla ice cream and Belgian chocolate ice cream smashed on the stone along with cashew nuts and chocolates. This is served on a waffle cup priced at INR 200 5. Mint Oreo Crumble (thick shake) has a strong taste of mint and a balance of Oreo cookies in it along with pure milk. It's priced at INR 140