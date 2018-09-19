The European decor paired with some great dishes and super friendly staff makes this place a must-visit. It's a great place to spend hours with bae and doesn't have the suffocation of a crowded eatery. I tried their mushroom and cheese crepes which were satin soft and creamy. I also tried their Italian sizzler which was quite filling with all the crunchy veggies, french fries, and saucy spaghetti. They have a variety of options for breakfast as well.
This Cafe On Allenby Road Has European Vibes & A Lovely Menu
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1.000
Best To Go With?
Bae and Kids
