This Heritage Hotel Was The Summer House Of The Maharaja Of Cooch Behar

Elgin Hotels is where you have to stay in Darjeeling for the old-world charm and experience. Period Burma teak furniture, oak floor boards, and paneling, fireplaces, take you back to the old era and gives you that perfect royal feel and treatment you want on your vacay! A bright red post box welcomes you at the garden from where you can post handwritten letters which certainly makes you feel nostalgic. A well-stocked library can keep you busy or choose to sit and soak in the scenery at the garden gazebo, as you sip on the world famous Darjeeling tea served fresh every time you ask for it. Kids can enjoy at the games room. The hotel rooms offer splendid views of the mountains and valleys. They have recently added a new wing called the Tenzing Norgay wing which adds more rooms to this heritage property, keeping the heritage feel intact. What's best is that The Elgin is within walking distance of the famous Darjeeling mall, cafes and the Governor's House. You get everything you need at a stone's throw. This 130 years old hotel can make your stay in Darjeeling extraordinary and exclusive.