This Eatery's Spiced Pumpkin Dishes Are Keeping Our Fall Mood Lit!

It's that time of the year again when the light nip in the air makes you want a little something warm and spicy to get cosy and comfortable. Like every year, 8th Day cafe is back with a menu of fall and winter specials, and we're doing cheery well digging into their pumpkin everything and chocolate somethings. Of the few new traditions that our city is slowly rolling into in the last few years, 8th Day's introduction of spicy pumpkin treats to mark the fall season is one of them. Oh, and we're not complaining! Pumpkin spiced latte, pumpkin pie, roasted pumpkin quinoa salad, pumpkin soup, pumpkin bread - there's a whole list to go on, tbh! As regulars, we swear by their pumpkin pie which has rich smoky flavours of cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. Of course the drink of the season is the pumpkin spiced latte (tasting this, you'll definitely know the difference between a real PSL and a flavoured one). That is of course unless you are a chocolate nerd - then try their peppermint hot chocolate. Not too heavy, nor runny, the cup goes well with the chocolate shortbread. Down in dumps or feeling kinda low? Go seek a sugar rush with the new buttercream moccacino cupcake, and then avoid the guilt tripping by bingeing on the roasted pumpkin quinoa salad and the delicious pumpkin soup. And when you think you've had a little too much of the orange gourd, try the winter special chicken chilli for a tangy, hearty meal.