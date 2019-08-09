This Preschool Outside Salt Lake Is Redefining How We Educate Our Children

If the photos don't explain it already, let me put it into words. Imagine a preschool where the children go out chasing Butterflies, finding Caterpillars, Exploring lights & shadows, Experimenting with Science, Painting an entire room, Building towers bigger than all of them and what not. And while that sounds a lot of fun, there is a very sound team & excellent research & planning backing everything they do in class. Founded by an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, and having an Artist & Storyteller, a DMT specialist & TFI Fellow, a History Student & Active volunteer with kids NGOs, Arth is a Reggio Inspired progressive preschool rooted on the idea that all children are born competent, capable and eager to learn and that all children can and must experience success in school. And while all of this is the first-hand experience, you can steal a glimpse too. Their stories are absolutely wonderful to watch. They are extremely active on their Instagram i.e. @at.arth where they share some of the most wonderful learning stories and episodes from their toddlers class.