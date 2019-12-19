Buy Clothes For Your Kids From This Clothing Store On Camac Street

We know how difficult is gets sometimes to buy clothes for kids. But we have found this hidden gem called Tiny Tales in Camac Street, which might solve that problem. Founded in December 2013 by partners Nandini Agarwal and Gitanjali S Agarwal, Tiny Tales has grandma bait and they produce fascinating clothes for kids. They also have clothes for adults, but it is only bespoke menswear.

They have clothes for boys aged between 0-8 and for girls aged between 0-12. Now your little boy can become the next fashion icon with their kurtas, dhotis, pyjamas, salwars and pathani suits. If you want a three-piece, then shell out INR 4,800 for clothes meant for boys above six years and a three-piece for below 6 years will cost you around INR 3,800. Two-piece for boys between 2-5 years will come to around INR 2,800. If you are looking for clothes for your newborns, get them for INR 2,200. We are pretty sure he will be able to rock without knowing it!

For infant girls, their range starts from INR 2,200 and goes up to INR 5,800 depending on the age. Shop from their range of shararas, western wear, fusion wear, dresses and frocks among others. They even do lehengas and if you are going for one with a lot of embroidery, it can cost you around INR 9,800. Talk about pampering your kids with pomp!

What is even cuter? They do co-ordinated clothing for the family! Imagine the family wearing the same kind of clothes for an occasion. Or you can also do a Dad-Son or Mom-Daughter combination. That will be some twinning we say!