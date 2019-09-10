Tired Of The Same Old Softies? Try These Alcohol Ice Creams At Ice-O-Metry!

Ice-o-metry, a hidden parlour in Bhawanipur is a magnet for all you ice-cream fanatics out there! With nothing near to normal in their menu, they serve the most tempting and heart satisfying ice-creams made by mingling different flavours together and keeping up with their experimentation! You would be amazed to know that they have almost 60+ flavours of icecreams and softies! Also, be happy because they don't just sell you some basic flavours of ice cream, but some quirky combinations like Mint Chocolate icecream, Vanilla & Snickers icecream which they call 'Vickers', strawberry cheesecake icecream and many more. One of the most innovative items on their menu includes alcohol ice-creams. Yes, you heard it right! Have you ever come across flavours like lime with vodka, coffee with tequila or charcoal with rum? Well, you ought to try these tipsy flavours here to know how well they have been prepared. They use premium brands for alcohol and churn some delicious flavours out of it. It is worth trying! Crazy about Cotton Candies? Try their snow cone to have a delightful combination of cotton candy and ice cream! A very new addition to their menu is the fish-shaped cone! It looks so amazing that you just will not want to eat it! This cone is made of waffle and tastes delicious! They also have colourful cones for the appealing presentation! Ice-o-metry is only icecream place in Kolkata that also uses the golden leaf as a topping for the icecreams. It also allows you to choose any combination of ice cream you would like, with toppings of your choice! They also come up with new flavours every season, like for holi they had "bhang icecream"! Deliciously creamy and flavourful ice-creams here at Ice-o-metry will not miss a chance to win your hearts!