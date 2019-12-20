Buy The Cutest Clothes For Your Munchkins From This Beautiful Kidswear Store In Forum

This one is for all you new parents out there!

Say hello to Toffyhouse - a kidswear store that recently opened doors inside Forum Courtyard Mall. It's this really bright and colourful store done up in white and lined with different kinds of apparel for your little munchkins. They stock clothes for kids between 0-4 years of age and we can't get over how cute, quirky and bright the collection is! Most of it is made of cotton because you, obviously, need something soft and comfortable for your little ones.

The store stocks all kinds of apparel for kids that you can imagine except formals. Shirts, t-shirts, dungarees, frocks, skirts, pants, night suit sets, jackets, jeans, track pants, shorts - phew! The list is endless and available in all kinds of colours and designs. They've got leggings (in that cute little pink cupboard near the billing counter. You can't miss it) for kids too as well as a limited collection of waistcoats at reasonable rates. Go for the shirt-pant sets or the jacket sets for a cheaper deal.

We particularly loved their range of dungarees and night suit sets. There's one in white and blue with animal faces and trees printed on it encouraging your child to 'be wild' (not in a bad way, of course!). Check out the night suit set with rabbits printed on it. The store is a haven for kidswear and a must-visit for all you moms and dads out there looking for the best clothes for your little ones.

Prices start at INR 450.