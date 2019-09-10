Hanging Lights, Lamps & Chandeliers: Grab The Best Deals On Lights At These Stores

img-gallery-featured

Whether you're looking for sleek hanging lights or luxe chandeliers, these shops in Kolkata will have your sorted. Read our recommendation to know where you can grab the best deals.

Lumiere

Luxurious chandeliers, mirror lights, vintage lamps and many more, this shop in BK Market has the best collection of lights in town. Procured from overseas, you'll find opulent chandeliers in varying shapes, sizes and designs. Their lamp shades are perfect to add quirk to your bedside. Prices start from INR 5,000.  

Home Décor Stores

Lumiere

4.5

16-B, Shakespeare Sarani Road, BK Market, Elgin, Kolkata

image-map-default

Mahal Lamp Shades

Aptly named, the shop, located opposite Minto Park, looks no less than a mahal with a humongous collection of antique and modern chandeliers and lamps. Grab these to add a regal look to your casa. They also have intricate wall lamps shaped like chandeliers and mini bedside lamps. Prices start at INR 5,000.

Home Décor Stores

Mahal Lamp Shades

4.3

227/2, Opp Minto Park, AJC Bose Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Light Emporium

Located on Ezra Road, which is also known as the light para, visit this shop for uber cool LED lights, bulbs and even chandeliers. The staff is friendly and can help you find the best budget lights. The hanging light designs are sleek and trendy. Prices start from INR 500. 

Home Décor Stores

Light Emporium

4.5

27, 1st Floor, Ezra Road, Chitpur, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata

image-map-default

Philips Light Lounge

Recently bought a house and planning to amp it up with chic lights? Head to Philips Light Lounge near College More in Salt Lake. Their wall lights are super chic, some even come with a touch panel and pull-chain switch. Glam up your bedroom with their mirror lights. We also came across a lotus shaped chandelier and ended up buying it! Prices start at INR 2,000.

Home Décor Stores

Philips Light Lounge

4.1

Rashmi Building, Plot 11-16, Block EP & GP, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

image-map-default

Marici Experience Centre

Heart-shaped hanging lights, twisted lamp shades, LED ceiling lights and designer chandeliers - Marici stocks amazing light fixtures for office space, home, living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. If budget isn't a constraint and you wish to add a palatial look to your humble abode, then this is where you should be. Prices start from INR 5,000 and can range up to... well we are poor in math you see!
Home Décor Stores

Marici Experience Centre

4.6

CB-69, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata

image-map-default