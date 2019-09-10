Whether you're looking for sleek hanging lights or luxe chandeliers, these shops in Kolkata will have your sorted. Read our recommendation to know where you can grab the best deals.
Hanging Lights, Lamps & Chandeliers: Grab The Best Deals On Lights At These Stores
Lumiere
Luxurious chandeliers, mirror lights, vintage lamps and many more, this shop in BK Market has the best collection of lights in town. Procured from overseas, you'll find opulent chandeliers in varying shapes, sizes and designs. Their lamp shades are perfect to add quirk to your bedside. Prices start from INR 5,000.
Mahal Lamp Shades
Aptly named, the shop, located opposite Minto Park, looks no less than a mahal with a humongous collection of antique and modern chandeliers and lamps. Grab these to add a regal look to your casa. They also have intricate wall lamps shaped like chandeliers and mini bedside lamps. Prices start at INR 5,000.
Light Emporium
Located on Ezra Road, which is also known as the light para, visit this shop for uber cool LED lights, bulbs and even chandeliers. The staff is friendly and can help you find the best budget lights. The hanging light designs are sleek and trendy. Prices start from INR 500.
Philips Light Lounge
Recently bought a house and planning to amp it up with chic lights? Head to Philips Light Lounge near College More in Salt Lake. Their wall lights are super chic, some even come with a touch panel and pull-chain switch. Glam up your bedroom with their mirror lights. We also came across a lotus shaped chandelier and ended up buying it! Prices start at INR 2,000.
Comments (0)