Don't let the inconspicuous and humble store front deter you from getting in. I did, and then discovered gold. Fashion on point tees, tops, dresses, denims, shrugs and all - Just Casuals is keeping it casual with the price while revamping your closet. I came across this store in Ballygunge Circular Road (they have more outlets across the city), and bagged a whole lot of new clothes at super-awesome prices. The store is packed with export surplus stuff (and home brands) which are affordable, trendy and seasonal. A light shrug (available in several colours) was my first pick. These will cover winters in Kolkata just fine. Skirts are a thing I have a weakness for and I found a whole range of differently-styled ones. Formal pencil styles to boxed and flared, I had my loot. To team them up choose from pretty blouses and tees. They have cute kidswear too - little frilly frocks to cotton shorts and shirts.
Tops, Denims, Shrugs & Tees: It's A Bang For A Buck Shopping At Just Casuals
Choices are sort of limited here for men. Also, your accessories shopping has to be done elsewhere.
Prices start here are as low as INR 250!
