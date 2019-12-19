Tops, Denims, Shrugs & Tees: It's A Bang For A Buck Shopping At Just Casuals

Don't let the inconspicuous and humble store front deter you from getting in. I did, and then discovered gold. Fashion on point tees, tops, dresses, denims, shrugs and all - Just Casuals is keeping it casual with the price while revamping your closet. I came across this store in Ballygunge Circular Road (they have more outlets across the city), and bagged a whole lot of new clothes at super-awesome prices. The store is packed with export surplus stuff (and home brands) which are affordable, trendy and seasonal. A light shrug (available in several colours) was my first pick. These will cover winters in Kolkata just fine. Skirts are a thing I have a weakness for and I found a whole range of differently-styled ones. Formal pencil styles to boxed and flared, I had my loot. To team them up choose from pretty blouses and tees. They have cute kidswear too - little frilly frocks to cotton shorts and shirts.