Enter The Fabulous World Of Toys At These Stores In Kolkata

Venus toys, located at Behala, has a pretty cool collection of toys and games for kids aged one to eight years. From stuffed teddy bears and racing cars to board games, stationery, and kitchen sets – this place is truly a children's paradise. They also have a special section for newborns where you'll find all the baby’s essentials. What took us in awe were those pretty cute little shoes that were on display, so get one of those Cinderella pairs for your princess too.

