Kids light-up our world with their antics and need something to keep them engrossed at all times. Which is why there’s no better option than toys and games to keep them occupied the whole day. Head to these following places to grab the best toys for your little ones.
Enter The Fabulous World Of Toys At These Stores In Kolkata
Venus Toys
Venus toys, located at Behala, has a pretty cool collection of toys and games for kids aged one to eight years. From stuffed teddy bears and racing cars to board games, stationery, and kitchen sets – this place is truly a children's paradise. They also have a special section for newborns where you'll find all the baby’s essentials. What took us in awe were those pretty cute little shoes that were on display, so get one of those Cinderella pairs for your princess too.
Toying Poying
You must have spotted this pretty toy store located inside Axis Mall. Be it birthdays, annaprashan or any other occasion, this store has got you covered.From games to soft toys, their stock is indeed up to the mark. So, next time you visit Axis Mall make sure to drop by this store and take back something for the little troublemaker at home.
Little World
Little World, this aptly named toy store is unlike any other kid’s destination. They just don’t stock toys and games but also school essentials. You will find good quality school bags to choose from – they have colorful cartoons and Disney ones too. Though we loved their collection of puzzles and toys for the little-est ones, we couldn't get enough of the super cute Hello Kitty travel bags.
Venus Impex
This little shop located near New Howrah Bridge Approach Road stocks some amazing toy brands like Funskool, Hot Wheels, Silverlit and Mattel. Moreover, it’s the best place if you’re looking for affordable generic toys, particularly dolls and kitchen sets. You'll also find tiny bikes and miniature cars and super cool karaoke mic, quad-copters, and drones.
Toniland
Located inside Forum Rangoli Mall, this store also got a soft play area for children – a safe and secured play zone where one can slide, climb, run, jump around and enjoy. The soft play area has a trampoline, crawl tunnels, ball pools, slides, climbing walls, carousel and also video games, thus encouraging the little ones to exercise and develop motor skills. You'll also find toys, stationery or sports goods.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
