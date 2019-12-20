When In Kolkata, Plan A Stay At This Iconic Guest House In Rashbehari

At first sight, Transit House on Raja Basanta Ray Road in Rashbehari will look like a normal vintage Calcutta house, belonging to an aristocratic family. But once you see the huge name board in front of its entrance, you realise that it's one of the oldest inns in the city.

Transit House will overwhelm you with its Victorian architecture, standing three storied tall. The guest house is painted bright red with wooden shuttered windows (colloquially called khorkhoris) coloured in white and covered by wrought iron grills. This interplay of bright red and white somewhat defines the colonial stamp of the building's origin, and showcases Kolkata's unique DNA in terms of the cityscape.

They offer rooms in single and double bed variants. The small single-bed rooms are for INR 1,400 a day and the bigger ones are for INR 1,600 a day. The small and big double-bed rooms come for INR 1,600 and INR 1,800 respectively, for one day. These tariffs are all excluding taxes.

Moreover, the inn offers an immensely prime location, which is near Rashbehari More, and it automatically means you literally have to walk for five minutes in order reach the nearest metro station. And Rashbehari is one such junction from where avail transport to any part of the city.