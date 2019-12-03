Up Your Glam Quotient With Transparent Pendants From Lavalier

It's time to let your collar bones exude a hint of richness. So what if you're too broke to show off that ruby pendant, we've found near lookalikes from this Kolkata-based brand, Lavalier.

Brainchild of Torsa Roy, these transparent pendants made of resin and infused with colours, are chic, look equally rich and can amp up any boring outfit. We spotted a stunning blue single stone pendant, hand-painted with cute patterns, giving the piece a sheer 3D effect. Sport this with a shimmery black sari and girl, you're ready to be showstopper.

You have to take a look at their glitter collection -- super glossy and infused with glitter, perfect when paired with a cocktail dress. Some of the pendants are are infused with dried coriander plant and sequins. The collection starts from INR 280 and goes up to INR 500.