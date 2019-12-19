Travel Back In Time With This Cafe's Old Colonial Vibes & Iconic Location

There's nostalgia lurking in the name of the coffee shop itself, but even if that doesn't cut the deal, then the decor will definitely take you back in time. It's perfectly okay to let imagination run wild and call this place Hogg's Room, which stands right across Hogg's market! Travel back in time to the Raj era with this cafe's atmospheric charm and vintage decor. Chequered black-and-white tiled floors to period wood and wrought-iron furniture and artefacts - this place can easily transport you to an opulent colonial coffee house that may have been frequented by the sahibs and the baboos. The location itself adds another layer of history to the place with Hotel Lindsay (the cafe is located in the first floor) being decked from head to toe with rare old antique maps, souvenirs and photographs of Kolkata. This place is easy on the pocket so it's a sure winner if you are looking for a place to hit up after office or an evening out with your gang for a couple of drinks (straight hard drinks, not the fru fru ones!). And it's perfect for your Insta feed!