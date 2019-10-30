You Will Be Blown Away By The Tribal Handicrafts From This Government Run Store

Handicrafts Stores

Tribes India

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Hayden Hall Institute, 42, Laden La Road, Darjeeling, West Bengal

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Run by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), Tribes India deals in tribal products from different states in the country.

People fascinated with rural handicraft will find this store intriguing because of the plethora of offerings they have. Connoisseurs of painting will love their collection of Pithora and Gond works. This ancient art form, by the Gond tribe of Madhya Pradesh, will be an ideal piece for your living room wall. Another piece which attracted us was a Pithora paper painting from Gujarat, with figures of the medieval people.

Their Dokra collection is extensive and doesn't seem to end. Be it spoons, forks or even openers, you can get a varied range to choose from. A Dokra spoon will cost you no more than INR 235, and if you want a cool elephant face opener, it will come for INR 185.

You can also get smart and fashionable stoles, scarves, waistcoats and mufflers made of Angola and sheep wool. Try a handwoven kashmira woolen muffler for men and pair it with a pullover or a sweater to complete your winter look. Women can buy angora woolen mufflers for INR 773 and beat the cold with utmost simplicity.

For your regular needs, you can also browse through their chest drawers, pen stands, diaries and key rings, with a touch of rural craftsmanship. Check out their range of natural and organic spices, millets, tea, coffee, soaps and shampoos, such as a handmade India rose natural soap or a soapnut shampoo for INR 70.

Pro-Tip

They don't have a proper store in Kolkata, and for now, they only retail out of a stall inside the airport. Otherwise, you can always have a look at their website.
