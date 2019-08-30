Tropical Vibes and Insta-worthy walls, The Daily is your daily dose of happiness. With a decent selection of food catering to meat-lovers, vegans and the health-conscious alike, their cafe-style food is cute and perfectly portioned for your single indulgence. Thumbs up for an extensive beverage selection as well (kombucha for the win!) Don't miss out on the little attached store - they have some tidbits you can pick up for your kitchen. A little birdie also tells us they're pet-friendly.
Tropical Vibes On Point, The Daily Cafe Is A Foodies Dream!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The service is super slow so go with a lot of time in hand. You also might want to check whether they got your order right - we ran into a couple of ordering snags.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group.
Also On The Daily
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)