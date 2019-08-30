Tropical Vibes On Point, The Daily Cafe Is A Foodies Dream!

Tropical Vibes and Insta-worthy walls, The Daily is your daily dose of happiness. With a decent selection of food catering to meat-lovers, vegans and the health-conscious alike, their cafe-style food is cute and perfectly portioned for your single indulgence. Thumbs up for an extensive beverage selection as well (kombucha for the win!) Don't miss out on the little attached store - they have some tidbits you can pick up for your kitchen. A little birdie also tells us they're pet-friendly.