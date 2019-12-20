Try This Amazing Pocket Friendly Bengali Thali At Aami Bengali

This place is very near to my office. I have tried their food once & that time I ordered online. Some days back I visited the restaurant, it was quite spacious and have quite good ambience. A total of 22 plus seating is available here. Staffs are very well trained and helpful. Service is pretty good. I had their Chicken Thali this time and it was undoubtedly very good. It came with Jhuri Jhuri Alu Bhaja, Moog Dal, Fulkopir Dalna and Chutney. Also had Aampora Sorbot and that was good enough too.