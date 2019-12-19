Getting Your Hands On Turkish Ice Cream Is Pretty Hard And Super Fun At This Dondurma Parlour

Located near South City Mall, this brand new ice cream parlour has already taken Kolkata by storm. Thanks to the countless Facebook videos. Launched by Devendra Gupta last month, Turkisyano whips up authentic dondurma, a chewy kind of ice cream, in various yummy flavours.

The main fun lies in getting your hands on that one scoop of dondurma. Don't forget to record the process as it's no less than some magic up to the sleeves of the two staff, dressed in full Turkish gear. The moment you thought you got the ice cream it's tossed again and you're left with the cone or even a tissue, and more importantly a hurt ego! Amid a whole lotta stares and laughs you feel triumphed in the end. We did at least!

We tried their vanilla, mango, chocolate and pistachio flavours and it's definitely worth the hype. While one scoop for ice cream comes for INR 150, two and three scoops will cost you INR 200 and INR 250, respectively.