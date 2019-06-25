This Indoor Playground In New Town Is The Solution For All Working Parents

Located opposite Axis Mall in New Town inside Galleria building, your child can now utilise a giant 5,600sqft space to play and hop around like a bunny, under the watchful eyes of the staff.

All the staff are trained by the owner, a grandmother herself, whose sole objective she says is to provide the kids a safe environment. What more do you want for your child when they are not under your watch? Your son or daughter can have their own sweet time with other kids because of the myriad services they offer. The playhouse also provides special learning in art & craft, origami and cooking and teaches kids how to make soft toys. Not just that, with their young chef’s academy, they also provide a platform for the toddlers to hone their cooking skills. The place is full of activities with slides, role-play sets, building blocks and other assorted toys kept all around. They also have sand boxes and water bodies to imitate the setting of a beach! How cool is that?

Their rates start from INR 350 for a half-an-hour play pack and you can also avail their monthly packages starting INR 4,000, which goes up to INR 12,000. These packages can be divided among a maximum of four children.