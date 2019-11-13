Uncover Versatile Cocktail Stories At Encode!

Encode: An elite lounge located with a modern decor located in the heart of the city at Fort Knox, Camac Street brings magnificent vibes of both decor and superb cocktails which is simply remarkable. Tried the 2 cocktails crafted by the mixologist Arijit Sarkar - Mango Tango with Loly and Phucka with Cocktail was an absolute love that reflects festive style creativity giving a killer cool. * Mango Tango - Vodka based spiked with bold flavours of dry spices gives a good kick to set your party mood. * Cocktail Phucka - The fiery tandoori aloo stuffing soaked in the liquor overnight served with whiskey-based liquor will definitely tone up your evenings. So what are you waiting for, get hooked to discover from the mixologist's den that features little kick in every sip?