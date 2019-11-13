Encode: An elite lounge located with a modern decor located in the heart of the city at Fort Knox, Camac Street brings magnificent vibes of both decor and superb cocktails which is simply remarkable. Tried the 2 cocktails crafted by the mixologist Arijit Sarkar - Mango Tango with Loly and Phucka with Cocktail was an absolute love that reflects festive style creativity giving a killer cool. * Mango Tango - Vodka based spiked with bold flavours of dry spices gives a good kick to set your party mood. * Cocktail Phucka - The fiery tandoori aloo stuffing soaked in the liquor overnight served with whiskey-based liquor will definitely tone up your evenings. So what are you waiting for, get hooked to discover from the mixologist's den that features little kick in every sip?
Uncover Versatile Cocktail Stories At Encode!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group.
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)