Kolkata is a teeming city known for its unique tastes and sights. This 350-year-old metropolis was once the capital of British India and is known for retaining its cultural heritage and traditions. If you are looking for a unique experience in the city, then here are 10 unusual things you must do/visit while in Kolkata.
Here Are 10 Unique Things To Experience In Kolkata
Mullick Ghat Flower Market
This vibrant colorful flower market is located directly under the famous Howrah Bridge. The Mullick Ghat Flower Market is the largest in Kolkata and one of the biggest in Asia catering to the floral needs of the city. Vendors and regular people alike flock here early morning and evening to buy fresh flowers. They also export flowers to different parts of the country as well as Europe.
Temple Dedicated To Amitabh Bachchan
For those who are Bollywood fanatics, head to this unique temple in Kolkata which is dedicated to our legendary veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. This temple houses his portrait and montages of stills from the films he acted in. His pair of shoes from the film 'Agneepath' is here on display.
Sovabazaar Rajbari
This residential building once used to house the royals of Shobhabazar. This palace was built by Raja Nabakrishna Deb and is known for hosting one of the grandest Durga Puja every year in its large central courtyard surrounded by delicate arches and grand double-story wings.
South Park Street Cemetery
This historic cemetery dates back to 1767 giving visitors a unique insight into the city’s intriguing culture and history. A stroll through a cemetery may not be a typical way to get to know the city, but the fact that it is the largest 19th-century Christian cemetery outside Europe and USA adds to its grandeur. It’s a heritage site and is known for housing around 1,600 tombs built in both the Gothic and Indo-Saracenic styles of architecture.
Kumortuli
Kumortuli, known as Kolkata’s potters’ colony, is lined with stores where you can watch artists working on sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses. Artisans working on these sculptures put their heart and soul to make these figures come to life. A stroll around this creative locale is surely one of the city’s most scenic walks.
Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Botanical Garden
The great banyan tree is famously located in the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Botanical Garden. The fact that it is over 250 years old covering 3.5 acres of land with over 3000 aerial roots gives it scenic importance. Its mighty appearance makes it look like a forest.
Kathi Rolls
One of the most ubiquitous street foods in India, the Kathi Roll is said to be originated from the Nizam’s in Kolkata. It is a paratha wrapped around varied fillings, mostly chicken and mutton along with some onions, chillies and sauces. Head to Nizam's, Hot Kathi Rolls or Kusum Rolls for the best ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Grab Breakfast In Chinatown
Kolkata’s historic Chinatown, popularly known as Tiretti Bazaar, is not to be missed. It is one of those few places in the country where you can experience the rich cultural legacy of the Indo-Chinese community. Grab onto their hearty street breakfast of sausages, rolls and momos to set up your day for sightseeing.
Tram Rides
Kolkata is the only city in India where one can have the privilege to ride an electric tram while exploring its rich cultural heritage. Introduced in the year 1902, it’s the oldest tram network in Asia. Get the taste of old Kolkata in a joyous tram ride which will definitely give you the time of your life.
Go First Edition Hunting in College Street
College Street, a book collectors paradise, is a market for used books. It is the second-largest of its kind in the whole wide world. There are many bookstores which are old enough to possess the odd rare publications or first edition dating back to the 19th and 20th centuries.
