Looking For Used Mobile Sets Or Want To Add A Vintage Touch To Your Humble Abode…Check Out City’s Best Thrift Markets

If you are low on budget or want to save money by buying seconds for temporary use (if any), then hit-up these following flea markets offering used goods at well-bargained prices.

College Street Market

College Street, which is also referred as ‘Boi Para’, is the biggest market for used books. It is literally a haven for bibliophiles where one can get hold of print vintage collection, some of the rarest publications, and even out-of-stock books. 

College Street

College Square, Kolkata

    Esplanade Market

    You can bag great mobile phone deals in Esplanade. This voguish place is known for trading used mobile phones. There are also vendors dealing with used clothes and wristwatches.

    Esplanade New Market

    Esplanade, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata

      Park Street Auction House

      If you love rare vintage collection and have a thing for antique furniture, then head to Park Street Auction House. It hosts auctions every Friday and people from within the city as well as outskirts wait to bid here.

      The Most Trusted Auction House

      601/113, North Block, Mullick Bazar, Park Street Area, Kolkata

        Lake Market

        Here you'll find several shops dealing in automobiles. One can sell his depreciated car and also choose a second-hand car in good condition. There are shops for buying and selling old air conditioners as well.

        Lake Market

        Kalighat, Kolkata

          Khidirpore Market

          Here at Khidirpore market, you can get second-hand mobile phones at peanut prices. It is also known as Fancy Market and deals with phones of almost all brands. Just be aware of the fake products as they sell dupes of all brands with double the warranty.

          Fancy Market

          Circular Garden Reach Road, Khidirpur, Kolkata

            Mullick Bazar

            Mullick Bazar, which is located in the Park Street area, has numerous motorcycle shops dealing with various kinds of two-wheelers and their spare parts. If you know the area well or enquire properly, you will come across shops selling second hand bikes in albeit good condition.

            Mullick Bazar

            Park Street Area, Kolkata

