Running Out Of Gift Ideas? Hit Up This City-Based Brand For Customised Options

Ever come across a brand that can customise or personalise a power bank or, say, your bathroom slippers? No? Then, allow us to introduce to you Vagabundo that can customise anything you want as per your liking. From battery packs, passport covers and eye masks to backpacks, T-shirts, cushion covers, bathrobes to all kinds of stationery, clothing, travel and home decor accessories - Phew! The list is endless. Vagabundo does it all and how!

Based in Kolkata, Vagabundo is your one-stop shop for all your gift ideas. Hit them up to add a trendy and quirky touch to your merch. They also do personalised notebooks, coasters, cards, keychains, mobhile phone covers, tea tins, tiffin boxes, calendars, mugs, candles and exam writing boards (the list is too big to fit in here!) to name a few. We spotted customised birthday and BFF t-shirts - one read "I make 40 look good" while the other "Best friends don't let you do stupid things alone." Going out of town? Get personalised luggage tags that'll make it easy to identify your stuff. BFF's birthday coming up? Get customised tote bags, wallets, pens, photo album, shot glasses or sunglasses for him/her.

They also do gift hampers and party supplies for office events, bridal showers, weddings, anniversaries, Mother's Day, reunions, baby showers and other such occasions. So, the next time you face a tough time over what to gift your loved ones, you know where to go.

Prices start at INR 50 and go up to over INR 4,000.