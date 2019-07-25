3D Embroidered Salwar Suits To Bridal Lehengas: This Boutique In Salt Lake Does It All

Located in a residential area close to Kouzina Mining restaurant, Vara – The Couture stocks traditional Indian and Indo-Western wear. Whether it’s a kurti that you need for work or casual wear or a bridal lehenga for your D-Day, this boutique will take care of all your apparel needs. They stock kurtis, long dresses, tunics, sarees, drapes, salwar suits, lehengas, dupattas, jackets and blouses in different fabrics (cotton, organza, silk, muslin and so on), designs, embroideries and patterns. And the best part? It's all organic and handmade.

Their saree and lehenga collection is amazing but it's the gowns and salwar suits that stole our hearts. We spotted a printed dupatta made of pure Banarasi silk with tassel hangings paired with a maroon salwar suit with zardozi work done on it perfect for family get-togethers or occasion wear. Get your hands on beautiful gowns - we loved a navy blue double-layered one in pure Mysore silk paired with a grey jacket embellished with silver zardozi work, priced at INR 18,000. It's perfect for a cocktail party or reception.

We came across a white and pink salwar suit with beautiful pink dupatta, both bearing 3D floral embroidery. They also stock gowns paired with jackets in the same colour combination and embroidery. If you want a different colour, let them know. They'll customise it for you as per your liking. One of the gowns with panna embroidery left us impressed.

Vara also does bridal wear on order basis. They don't stock them at the boutique but will customise and make it for you just the way you want it. Just ask sister-duo Ranjana and Anju (the owners of Vara) for pictures and they'll happily oblige.

Prices start at INR 1,500 and can go up to INR 40,000.

