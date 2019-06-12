This Boutique Is Run By An Actress And Has All Things Fancy

Walking down the lane opposite South City Mall, we came across this quaint boutique called Vastra. The entrance boasted of a poster of Tollywood actress Pulakita Ghosh decked in bridal wear. We were lucky enough to meet the actress in person and soon realised she was the lead designer-cum-owner of the boutique.

We couldn't stop drooling over their exquisite collection of saris, ranging from handloom, dhakai, chiffon, mekhla to pure silk. Bored with the same cotton A-line kurtas in your wardrobe? Take a look at their long gowns and sleek indo-western kurtis that are perfect for casual as well as occasion wear. The boutique also stocks ready-made blouses, lehengas, kaftans, embellished and tiger-printed tops and fancy shrugs. Don't fret about the sizes as they have an in-house tailor to cater to your needs.

Vastra also has something for all you men out there. We loved their limited but subtle collection of suits, kurtas, sherwanis, mojri and pagdis. Keep your eyes peeled for more unique gems like junk jewellery, bags, belts and even cotton shawls in pastel shades.

All you brides out there! Confused about where to go for bridal make-up? Vastra has that sorted for you too. Their make-up artist will come over to your house to deck you up for your D-day. You can get your make-up done at their boutique as well, if that's what you prefer. They charge from INR 10,000 upwards.

While saris and suits start from INR 1200, kurtis and blouse pieces range between INR 600 to INR 2000. Tops and jewellery are available from INR 800 onwards. The shop is open on all days from 11 am to 8 am except Monday.