Calling All Vegetarians! Head Over To These Restaurants For Delectable Veg Kebabs In Town

img-gallery-featured

For a lot of people, kebabs automatically stand for the non-veg options – chicken reshmi kebab or the mutton seekh kebab or the famous chicken/mutton chelo kebab from Peter Cat. But there’s a whole lot of vegetarian kebab variations available in as well that taste just as amazing (if not more!). So, all you vegetarians out there! If you need help finding restaurants that serve some of the best veg kebabs in the city, check this list.

One Step Up

One of the most popular restaurants located in Park Street, One Step Up does different types of tender, juicy and succulent veg kebabs. Go for the soft dahi kebab or tandoori babycorn if you are fond of corn. They also have vegetable chelo kebab that has vegetable seekh kebab and paneer tikka served with buttered rice, grilled tomatoes and dal. Or opt for the platter for a little taste of everything.

Casual Dining

One Step Up

4.3

18-A, Park Street, Kolkata

image-map-default

Oudh 1590

Another restaurant that serves limited but delectable veg kebabs. If you like paneer, go for the paneer sugandhi kebab that is basically grilled cottage cheese cubes marinated with saffron, yoghurt and the city's favourite gondhoraj lebu (lime). Their galawati kebab is a must-try - mixed vegetable paste marinated with special spices and shallow fried on a hot grill.

Casual Dining

Oudh 1590

4.3

Plot 86, Block CD, Sector 1, Salt Lake, Kolkata

image-map-default

The Palm - Hotel Pan Asia Continental

Head over to The Palm located inside Hotel Pan Asia Continental in Paddapukur for their spicy mushroom tikka (moti kebab) and rim jhim aloo, which is basically potato kebab stuffed with cashewnut, raisins and cheese and marinated with yoghurt and cheese. It's a must try.

Hotels

The Palm- Hotel Pan Asia Continental

4.0

Hotel Pan Asia Continental, 41/1-F, Opp. Laxmi Narayan Temple, Sarat Bose Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Rang De Basanti Dhaba

Hit up this restaurant on EM Bypass for their hari mirch dhaniya paneer tikka and bullet kebab. The restaurant has four outlets in the city including this one and is quite popular among food lovers. The dahi ke kebab is also a must-try here.

Casual Dining

Rang De Basanti Dhaba

3.9

936/1, Opp. Fortis Hospital, Tagore Park, EM Bypass, Kolkata

image-map-default

Barf Soda Paani

This place in Park Street does really good mushroom kebabs and tikkas. You have to try the mushroom galouti kebab - it's so soft and juicy and you'll be left wanting for more. Try it even if you don't like mushrooms. It's so good that you might just order a second plate. The mirch malai seekh kebab is also good.

Cafes

Barf Soda Paani

4.1

Magma Building, 1st Floor, 24, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default

Amritsari Haveli

This small eatery in the same lane as Lazeez in Bhowanipore is paradise for food lovers. Do not miss out on the soya malai chaap here or the tandoori aloo. The options are limited but delightful. 

Casual Dining

Amritsari Haveli

4/1, Shop 23, Sambunath Pandit Street, Bhowanipur, Kolkata

image-map-default

10 Downing Street

A popular pub in Salt Lake, 10 Downing Street serves fresh and scrumptious veg kebabs. The hara bhara kebabcheese kurkure kebab and the makhmali seekh kebab are specialities and definitely are a must-try. Opt for veg tandoori platter if you want a taste of everything.

Pubs

10 Downing Street

4.4

PS Srijan Corporate Park, Ground Floor, Block GP, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

image-map-default