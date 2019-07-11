Calling All Vegetarians! Head Over To These Restaurants For Delectable Veg Kebabs In Town

For a lot of people, kebabs automatically stand for the non-veg options – chicken reshmi kebab or the mutton seekh kebab or the famous chicken/mutton chelo kebab from Peter Cat. But there’s a whole lot of vegetarian kebab variations available in as well that taste just as amazing (if not more!). So, all you vegetarians out there! If you need help finding restaurants that serve some of the best veg kebabs in the city, check this list.

