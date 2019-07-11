For a lot of people, kebabs automatically stand for the non-veg options – chicken reshmi kebab or the mutton seekh kebab or the famous chicken/mutton chelo kebab from Peter Cat. But there’s a whole lot of vegetarian kebab variations available in as well that taste just as amazing (if not more!). So, all you vegetarians out there! If you need help finding restaurants that serve some of the best veg kebabs in the city, check this list.
Calling All Vegetarians! Head Over To These Restaurants For Delectable Veg Kebabs In Town
For a lot of people, kebabs automatically stand for the non-veg options – chicken reshmi kebab or the mutton seekh kebab or the famous chicken/mutton chelo kebab from Peter Cat. But there’s a whole lot of vegetarian kebab variations available in as well that taste just as amazing (if not more!). So, all you vegetarians out there! If you need help finding restaurants that serve some of the best veg kebabs in the city, check this list.
One Step Up
One of the most popular restaurants located in Park Street, One Step Up does different types of tender, juicy and succulent veg kebabs. Go for the soft dahi kebab or tandoori babycorn if you are fond of corn. They also have vegetable chelo kebab that has vegetable seekh kebab and paneer tikka served with buttered rice, grilled tomatoes and dal. Or opt for the platter for a little taste of everything.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Oudh 1590
Another restaurant that serves limited but delectable veg kebabs. If you like paneer, go for the paneer sugandhi kebab that is basically grilled cottage cheese cubes marinated with saffron, yoghurt and the city's favourite gondhoraj lebu (lime). Their galawati kebab is a must-try - mixed vegetable paste marinated with special spices and shallow fried on a hot grill.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The Palm - Hotel Pan Asia Continental
Head over to The Palm located inside Hotel Pan Asia Continental in Paddapukur for their spicy mushroom tikka (moti kebab) and rim jhim aloo, which is basically potato kebab stuffed with cashewnut, raisins and cheese and marinated with yoghurt and cheese. It's a must try.
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
Hit up this restaurant on EM Bypass for their hari mirch dhaniya paneer tikka and bullet kebab. The restaurant has four outlets in the city including this one and is quite popular among food lovers. The dahi ke kebab is also a must-try here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Barf Soda Paani
This place in Park Street does really good mushroom kebabs and tikkas. You have to try the mushroom galouti kebab - it's so soft and juicy and you'll be left wanting for more. Try it even if you don't like mushrooms. It's so good that you might just order a second plate. The mirch malai seekh kebab is also good.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Amritsari Haveli
This small eatery in the same lane as Lazeez in Bhowanipore is paradise for food lovers. Do not miss out on the soya malai chaap here or the tandoori aloo. The options are limited but delightful.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
10 Downing Street
A popular pub in Salt Lake, 10 Downing Street serves fresh and scrumptious veg kebabs. The hara bhara kebab, cheese kurkure kebab and the makhmali seekh kebab are specialities and definitely are a must-try. Opt for veg tandoori platter if you want a taste of everything.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
