Deshaj Store & Cafe is a cafe cum boutique selling unique clothes and antique. What makes it unique is the reasonable pricing and the wood seating arrangement. My favourite here is masala tea (pot for 100) bucks and Chicken Mayo Sandwich!
Reasonably Priced Cafe Which Serves Amazing Sandwiches!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Available Online
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They could have to keep full shirts for men and more options for men.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Deshaj Store & Cafe
