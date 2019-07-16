Reasonably Priced Cafe Which Serves Amazing Sandwiches!

Cafes

Deshaj Store & Cafe

Ballygunge, Kolkata
4.3
32, Old Ballygunge, 1st Lane, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Deshaj Store & Cafe is a cafe cum boutique selling unique clothes and antique. What makes it unique is the reasonable pricing and the wood seating arrangement. My favourite here is masala tea (pot for 100) bucks and Chicken Mayo Sandwich!

They could have to keep full shirts for men and more options for men.

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

