Looking For A Vet Facility For Your Pet? Advanced Pet Care Is Here To Solve All Your Woes

Advanced Pet Care provides multi-speciality veterinary services while taking care of the needs of the pets and their owners. They have an amazing infrastructure set up with facilities like Clinical Pathology, Radiology, Ultrasound Imaging and Cardiac Monitoring among others.

Emergency case? Don’t worry. Advanced Pet Care has got you covered. They have a vet doctor on call at all times in case of an emergency as well as a well-equipped emergency and critical care department, surgical and diagnostics facilities. The centre is open 24x7 for emergency cases and attended to on priority basis.

A team of senior doctors will also be available for consultation at the OPD clinic six days a week from 10 am to 10 pm.

They have an amazing surgical infrastructure in place with the highlight being the heated veterinary surgical table which reduces the risk of hypothermia in the patient during surgery. The operation theatre boasts of facilities like gas anesthesia workstation imported from the UK, oxygen delivery and respiratory support and intra-operative vital signs monitoring of temperature, pulse, respiration and blood pressure as well as electrocardiography, pulse oximetry and capnography.

Now you don’t have to worry about where to take your pet for the best treatment. Advance Pet Care facility is here to solve all your pet problems.