Wanderwall Serves The Best Breakfast In Kolkata

Cafes

Wanderwall

Gariahat, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

49-A, 1st Floor, Purna Das Road, Gariahat, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome?

Wanderwall is a lovely Cafe which serves up the most delicious food. We visited for the Sunday brunch and were absolutely thrilled with our experience. Try the Bacon Potato Salad, Pulled Pork Cubano, Beer Battered Fish, Roesti. If it’s brunch, do not miss out on the Shakshuka and the Pancakes. Lovely place!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

