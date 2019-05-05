Wanderwall is a lovely Cafe which serves up the most delicious food. We visited for the Sunday brunch and were absolutely thrilled with our experience. Try the Bacon Potato Salad, Pulled Pork Cubano, Beer Battered Fish, Roesti. If it’s brunch, do not miss out on the Shakshuka and the Pancakes. Lovely place!
Wanderwall Serves The Best Breakfast In Kolkata
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Wanderwall
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)