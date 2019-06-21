Try Bubble Tea In Kolkata? Straw Struck Is Just The Right Place For You!

Bubble Tea is a Taiwanese tea-based drink originally from Tainan! Kolkata has recently witnessed a buzz for bubble teas, with new Bubble tea stores coming up! Straw struck, is probably the first in North Kolkata, winning hearts with its super tasty and refreshing bubble teas! Located in Saltlake, a small store, with some interesting and beautiful interiors, this place is perfect to hang out with your buddies and enjoy some wide varieties of bubble teas! Straw stuck has some good options for bubble teas to choose from! They have the fruity teas like the Apple Bubble Tea, Lychee Bubble Tea and more, along with some milk-based teas including Rose Milk Tea, Classic Bubble Tea, Thai Milk Tea! You can choose any flavour of bubbles to add into your fruity bubble teas. These bubbles just pop into your mouth and are so amazing to have it! However, the bubbles in the milk tea are already in the drink, these bubbles are different in the sense that they are a bit chewy than the normal ones but equally tasty! I personally loved the cranberry bubble tea and also the Thai Milk tea. Cranberry Tea is one of their best sellers, so I tried the lychee bubbles to go with the cranberry tea and that combination was so refreshing. The Thai milk tea was very different, some people might not like it, but I loved it, thought the bubbles were chewy, but it was so good. Thai milk tea is a must try! Since it's the summer season, they also have some different varieties of mango drinks for this season! They usually come up with some unique flavours of bubble tea, every season! Apart from bubble teas, they also serve some hot beverages like hot chocolate, and also some quick bites like wai wai bhel , brushettas. I really enjoyed having those Pesto Brushettas, they were just so perfectly made, with all the flavour bursting into your mouth! The ambiance is definitely one of it's USP's, with beautiful and lively interiors, and comfortable seating! Next time if you wanna try something different, Straw stuck is the place you visit!