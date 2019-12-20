The City's Got A New Unisex Salon And You Can Get A Haircut For As Low As INR 300!

Tired after a hectic day at work? Then, sign up for a full-on pampering session at the brand new Wavelength Unisex Salon in Kankurgachi leaving all your worries at bay.

With plush chairs, colossal mirrors and courteous staff, Wavelength is the place to hit up for quality services for both men and women at quite reasonable rates. It's a sleek and sophisticated space with separate shampoo, facial and waxing stations. They also have a dedicated nail spa station in case you want to pamper your nails a bit.

From waxing and hair styling to facials and massages, this newly-opened salon offers it all. We opted for the Jewel Facial with Galvanic and absolutely loved it! The former is a mix of pearl, gold and diamond gel with rubber masks and serum. They also use the galvanic currents as well to de-tan and nourish your skin. Got a wedding or a party to attend? Then, definitely opt for this one for that instant glow on your face.

Facing major issues with your hair like frizziness, dryness, breakage, hairfall and the like? Go for their Smart Bone Treatment designed to treat such problems. It'll give you the required calcium and add a certain bounce and shine to your hair. Go for a Anti-Dandruff Care hair spa if dandruff's made your life hell and your hair weak. Add some life to your fingertips and foot with their Crystal Spa - a mani-pedi where they'll get rid of all the dirt on your feet using Lotus packs, scrubbers and masks while you sit back and relax.

Eyebrow threading will cost you INR 49 while a haircut will set you back by INR 299 for men and INR 449 for women. They also offer different kinds of waxing - basic, chocolate and aloe vera - and foot massages too (want to get rid of that jet lag?).