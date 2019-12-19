Hit Up This Restaurant On Camac Street For Soul-Satisfying North Indian Food

We.Desi has an uber-cool ambience and a nostalgic retro look. From old house ceiling décor to the 1950’s wall fans, chequered tables and old photographs; this place has a monochromatic theme.

The menu is carefully crafted keeping in mind the tastes and preferences of the new-age diners and their affiliation towards food theatre. The menu hosts a lot of classic North Indian dishes – Dilliwala style (spicy indulgence, rich aroma) like Dahi Ke Takiye, Butter Chicken, Dal Tadka, Bhatti ka Murgh and Samosa Chat. We would recommend you start with something offbeat like Aloo Ki Tashkari or Ajwaini Mahi Tikka and hit the main section with Pathani Paneer Lababdar or Awadhi Paneer Pasanda. For the meat lovers there's Butter Chicken and Purani Dilli Degh Meat – a unique meat dish made with brinjal that tastes yum when paired with butter naan. Not to forget, they also offer pocket-friendly buffet menu that includes different Indian & Chinese dishes.



They also have a diverse bar menu comprising fun-to-drink mocktails and cocktails. Have a go with the Kerala Coconut Mojito (white rum laced with coconut - served inside a tender coconut over a bed of liquid nitrogen) or Shahi Darbari Sangria for a fun-filled evening with your gang.