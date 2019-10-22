Head To These Places On Your Weekends

Situated on the foothills of the Panchet Hills in Purulia, Garh Panchkot is a ruined fort that was once home to the Rajas of Panchkot. It’s situated adjacent to Panchet Lake and is surrounded by hills and forests. Visit the terracotta temple ruins that boast of different architectural styles like Pancharatna (the most popular one), Jor-Bangla, and Pirha. Besides, the overall scenic view of the place with lush greenery, ruins, woods, perennial springs along with the Panchet Hill and lake make it a must-visit. Make sure you stop by Panchet Lake to get a glimpse of the half-submerged ruins of the ancient city of Telkupi.

