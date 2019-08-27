Kolkata’s First Restro Bar That Boasts Crafted Taptails At Episode One

Head to this charming resto-bar inspired by the scheme of gymkhana or British club that greets every patron by a beautiful mélange of old school meets, by serving quirky dishes from around the globe with some beautifully crafted tap tails. Inspired by the British Raj, Episode One showcases a brilliant pairing of nostalgia with rolling memories and current lifestyle trends crafted by Mr Anjan Chatterjee (MD, Speciality Restaurants Limited) & Mr Avik Chatterjee(Head of Innovations & New Formats), with 126 outlets across 26 cities in India & abroad served by 4000+ passionate servers. The latest addition being Episode One - another golden feather added in their hat. We all know that the language of food has no limits as it crosses borders and connects cultures and Episode One desires to build a culinary landscape by bringing highly pleasing exquisite cuisine with global touch ranging from Indian, Turkish, Continental, Thai & Asian food. The downsized entrees or small plates or tapas-style introduce different flavour profiles starting from palate appealing Fish Kempu, Kung Pao Chicken Wings to healthy, light and fresh signature dumplings Let your taste buds take a break from the typical flare and experience the bold flavours of Harissa Chicken and Paneer Sultana graced in the Smoke Plates. The touch of tanginess and tase of woodsy smoke infusing these flavours are always to crave for. The Heat Of Thai Food: Prawn Exotica and the richness of the Indian curry - Ghee Bhuna Ghost from Main Courses leads to real standout dishes you never experienced before. The polished finish and the charming resemblance of the hearty desserts - Gulabnut and Chocolate Parfait was a perfect way to end the fiesta.