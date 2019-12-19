Karishmaz - a renowned name in the area of Silver accessories launched its second outlet at Golpark (beside Grub Club). The house boasts a wide collection of gorgeous jewelleries at an affordable price to grace every occasion. Starting from jhumkas, nosepins, bangles every piece of jewellery is handcrafted to suit with the traditional and modern outfits.
Welcome To The Silver Story From The House Of Karishmaz At Golpark
₹1000 - ₹3000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
