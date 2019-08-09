Hang Out At South Kolkata's Coolest Rooftop Cafe

Sitting on the 6th floor on Southern Avenue, just beside Indthalia Golpark, What's Up Cafe is many a people's favourite chilling spot. Head here after college hours and sit back for hours gossiping with your gang. spread over two and floors, the lower floor has indoor seating upon entering.

It then opens to a beautiful open rooftop space, overlooking the lush green boulevard of Southern Avenue, facing the Rabindra Sarobar lake. You won't be getting so close to nature, with sky, water and greenery at your disposal. If you want your private space to have hookah, move to the upper floor, which is relatively smaller and air conditioned (it's our fave little spot). The hookah is a little on the expensive side but there are a lot of flavours to choose from.

You have to try the bruschetta promodora or the chicken roulade if you are going for appetisers. For mains, their Italian delicacies are worth trying. Order the Shepherd's Pie or the Hungarian Goulash if you want to get yourself filled to the brim. Craving kebabs? What's Up has a huge list of kebabs and you can choose from chicken, veg, fish, prawn and mutton. And if you are with a larger group, you can order their kebab platter for INR 1,100.

For a touch of uniqueness, drop the regular ones and order the guava hari mirch mocktail.