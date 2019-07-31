This Group Teaches Kids, Adults Life Skills Through Storytelling, Drama & Other Fun Art Forms

Thanks to Wild Strawberry, learning life skills are not boring lectures that you get to hear often or read about on how you should be putting your life back together. Priyanka Chatterjee, the brain and heart behind the initiative, focuses on it through storytelling, theatre and different art forms like clowning, heritage trails, visual arts and film.

An International Story Consultant, Drama Coach, Clown and Educator, Priyanka uses both traditional and contemporary storytelling forms - personal stories, folklore, myths and wonder tales - from around the world and weaves them into fun games and activities to teach kids and adults social skills, problem-solving and decision-making skills, team work, communicate and bond with their parents, colleagues and teachers better. They also hold on and off stage theatrical productions for the same.

Get to know about subjects as varied as The Partition and BonBibi-r Pala tales from Bengal. Learn about the over two-century old Bengali Printing Press, the city’s first menstruation festival and a lot of museum and nature trails among other themes. Priyanka also weaves stories around lesser-known heritage buildings and communities - Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's residence, women artisans of Kumartuli, and Calcutta Police Museum to name a few.

They do outdoor workshops to engage with nature besides working with local communities and underprivileged children. The group focuses on women empowerment programmes and works with hospitals, corporates, colleges, museums, old age homes, the specially-abled and orphanages as well.